Fire rages in north China forest

A lightning-induced fire is raging through a forest in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, authorities said.



More than 3,000 firefighters and nine helicopters have been deployed to put out the fire, which spread to neighboring Heilongjiang Province on Friday morning.



The fire in Heilongjiang was put out by 8 p.m., but days of drought and high temperatures are hampering efforts in Inner Mongolia.



The forest is part of the Greater Khingan Range in north and northeast China.

