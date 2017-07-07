Pakistan conveys concern to Facebook over social media misuse

Pakistan on Friday shared its concern with a visiting senior Facebook official over the anti-religious contents posted on the social media, officials said.



Vice President of Facebook Joel Kaplan met Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in Islamabad and discussed steps and actions being taken to remove blasphemous content that is illegal in Pakistan, the interior ministry said.



This is for the first time that a senior member of Facebook management dealing with global public policy has visited Pakistan to discuss way forward towards addressing the issue of misuse of social media platforms especially Facebook which has over 33 million users in Pakistan at the moment, the ministry's spokesman said.



He said the interior minister told the Facebook's official that the Islamic nations were "greatly disturbed" and has serious concerns over the misuse of social media platforms to propagate blasphemous content.



During the meeting Kaplan highlighted various initiatives of Facebook that are aimed at skill development and economic growth programs in Pakistan, working with developers, small businesses and women in the country.

