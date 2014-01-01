Trump blames the world for US deficit, ignores free trade discussion at G20：Russian Vice FM

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei V. Moiseev told reporters on Friday that the US is blaming all the other 19 countries for the deficit of the US and calling for fairness to the US, while other countries are all talking about free trade."Nineteen countries were talking about free trade, and one country was hinting that the country, the United States, needs reciprocal approach to the trade. This was kind of differences between the US position and positions for the other country,” Moiseev told reporters on Friday afternoon after the end of the first session of the G20 summit.This was after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump met for the first time and Trump said it was a good discussion."President Putin and I have been discussing various things and it's going very well," Trump told reporters after their historic first meeting.