Employees show the Italian curator Antonio De Vito's copy of Michelangelo's masterpiece the Angel behind Prophet Ezekiel on Friday during the unboxing ceremony of the Michelangelo International Art Fair. According to the organizers, the Bird's Nest Michelangelo International Art Fair will be held from July 15 to October 10 at the Bird's Nest,namely the National Stadium, where the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Games was held in 2008, showing its colorful artistic life. Photo: CFP