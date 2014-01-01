McIlroy misses cut at Irish Open

Rory McIlroy's British Open preparations were in disarray Friday after the former world No.1 missed the cut at the Irish Open.



McIlroy was one under for his round with two holes to play but a double-bogey six on the 17th ended any chance of his playing all four days, leaving him one-over-par 73 for the second round. That saw the current world No.4 four shots shy of the projected three under cutoff mark in the $7 million event.



It was the second time in three years the defending Irish Open winner had missed the halfway cut and the fourth occasion in the past five years McIlroy will sit out the weekend rounds in the Irish event.

