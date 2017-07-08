Chinese communications satellite placed into orbit

A Chinese satellite was finally put into the orbit after a failure in the launch of its rocket two weeks ago, and was given the nickname "Stubborn Satellite" by Netizens.



The communications satellite, Zhongxing-9A, has entered its preset orbit over two weeks after its launch on June 19, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.



An abnormal performance was identified during the third phase of the Long March-3B rocket launch, which failed to deliver the satellite.



An anomaly was detected in the carrier rocket's roll control thruster during the third gliding phase, according to an investigation.



The rocket team has completed a thorough technology analysis and expanded examinations.



"We felt anxious after encountering the problem," a staff member at the Xichang Launching Site said, according to a People's Daily report on Friday.



But the team did not give up and worked whole night to find a solution to save the project.



After discussions, scientists concluded that the satellite could use its own thrusters to adjust to the orbit.



Currently, the satellite's systems are operational and the transponders are on. A series of tests will be carried out, Xinhua reported.



"Do not be afraid of failure. Creativity comes after failure," a Sina Weibo user commented.



"Applause for the 'Stubborn Satellite,'" Xiechang said on Weibo.



"Many trolls out there are just ignoring the efforts of the people who work in the aerospace field by typing several words. The Launch failed, but the damage has been reduced to the minimum," Sina Weibo user "Bunny loves meat" posted.



Zhongxing-9A is the first Chinese-made satellite for live radio and television broadcasts.



Xinhua - Global Times

