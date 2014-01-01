Eurozone approves 8.5b euro bailout for Greece

The eurozone approved the latest 8.5 billion euro bailout disbursement to Greece on Friday, just in time for Athens to meet major debt repayments and avert default.



"The Board of Directors of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) today approved the third tranche of 8.5 billion euros of ESM financial assistance to Greece," the bailout fund said.



The 19 eurozone finance ministers struck a long-delayed cash-for-reforms deal with Greece last month to unlock the badly needed rescue funds but the payout was delayed by a legal snag.



The deal was meant to avert a repeat of the summer of 2015 when Greece spectacularly defaulted on an IMF loan and allow Athens to meet 7 billion euros of debt repayments due in July.



But Spain last month threatened to block the disbursement, angry that Athens has failed to drop a legal case against European experts, including some of its officials, who had worked on the Greek privatization program.



Greece's third bailout since 2015 is set to run until 2018, with Athens hoping to win significant debt relief at the program's conclusion.





