Jordan, Russia, US agree to support ceasefire in south Syria

Jordan said Friday it has reached a deal with the US and Russia to support a ceasefire in the south of Syria, the state-run Petra news agency reported.



Jordan's Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said the deal, to be effective on July 9, entails work to support the ceasefire in southern west parts of Syria.



Momani said Jordan, the US and Russia agreed the deal is a step towards more efforts to curb escalation in south Syria and to allow the transfer of humanitarian assistance to the areas.



The three countries stressed that the agreement seeks to create appropriate environment to reach a political solution to the situation in Syria based on Geneva talks and UN Security Council Resolution 2254 with a view to guarantee the unity and sovereignty of Syria.



During last week's fifth international meeting on Syria in Astana, the Syrian opposition accused Jordan of hampering the participation of the opposition in southern Syria in taking part in the meeting on Astana.

