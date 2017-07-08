Iran seizes Saudi vessel in Persian Gulf

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps seized on Friday a Saudi vessel in the Persian Gulf, Press TV reported on Friday.



The vessel, which set off from the Saudi port of Darin, was seized off the coast of southern Iranian province of Bushehr, the report said, adding that the ship trespassed on Iran's territorial waters.



All the vessel crew were detained and investigations are underway, the report quoted an informed source as saying.



The report did not mention the type of the vessel and the number of the crew arrested.



Majid Aqa-Babaei, the Iranian Interior Ministry's director general for border affairs, said last month that Saudi Arabia's coast guard opened fire on Iranian fishing boats in the waters south of Iran and killed a fisherman.

