Tunisia, China ink 3 deals to boost commercial cooperation

Tunisia and China signed on Friday three agreements to boost commercial cooperation between the two countries.
The agreements were signed at the fifth edition of the forum "Tunisia-China: A Partnership for the Future" hosted by the Arab Institute for Business Leaders (IACE) in the capital Tunis.
The agreements involve a mega-project to build a commercial complex worth 65 million US dollars in Tunisia, which covers an area of 200,000 square meters.
According to IACE President Ahmed Bouzguenda, the long-awaited agreements benefit from China's Belt and Road
Initiative, which aims to build a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along ancient trade routes.
Tunisian senior officials and representatives from a dozen of Chinese multinational enterprises and banks attended the forum.