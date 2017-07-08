G20 leaders vow to jointly fight against terrorism

The leaders of the G20
vowed on Friday to enhance cooperation to fight against terrorism and its financing after the working sessions on the first day of G20 Summit in Hamburg.
According to the statement released Friday, the heads of state of the 20 largest industrialized and developing nations which account for around 85 percent of the global gross product reaffirmed that all measures on countering terrorism need to be implemented in accordance with the United Nations (UN) Charter and all obligations under international law.
Specifically, the leaders agreed on more swift and targeted exchanges of information as well as making full use of relevant information sharing mechanisms, in particular INTERPOL's information sharing-functions.
Regarding the financing of terrorism, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to tackle all sources, techniques and channels of terrorist financing, calling for swift and effective implementation of UN Security Council Resolutions and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards worldwide, strengthening measures against the financing of international terrorist organizations.
In addition to terrorism issues, G20 Summit under the German Presidency kicked off Friday with discussions on global economic growth, trade and climate change, and will continue with focus on partnership with Africa, migration and health on Saturday, followed by release of communique.