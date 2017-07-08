7 wounded after motorcycle explodes in SE Turkey

At least seven people were injured on late Friday after an explosion at the entrance of a 5-storey building in southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep.



The explosion occurred on local time 22:30 (1930 GMT) at the entrance corridor of the building in the Gazikent neighborhood when a motorcycle was being charged, local Dogan News Agency reported.



A large number of firefighters, ambulances and police have been dispatched to the scene. The wounded were taken to the hospitals nearby immediately.



Local residents were also evacuated by police after the explosion.



Seven people were reportedly slightly injured over the smoke caused by the blast.

