Passenger forcing flight return to US airport identified as man from Florida

The passenger who caused a incident on a Delta Airlines flight and forced it to return to Seattle was identified Friday as a 23-year-old man from Florida, a state on the US southeastern coast.



While providing partial identification information of the passenger, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) did not give other details of the suspect, or possible charges the man would face when he would appear in a federal court, scheduled later on Friday.



Soon after the Boeing 767-300ER passenger plane took off around 5 p.m. Thursday from Seattle to Beijing, China, the man triggered a "security incident," as the Delta airline said.



Perry Cooper, an airport spokesperson, said there is no information to suggest that the incident posed a security threat and the Port of Seattle Police is working with the FBI on the incident.



After injurying three passengers, the man was restrained by other passengers, and taken into custody by law enforcement officers after the flight returned to Seattle international airport.



Delta Flight 129 was back in the air Friday morning, heading to Beijing.



KIRO 7, a television station located in Seattle, Washington state, quoted passengers on the flight as saying that the unruly passenger was pacing up and down the first-class cabin toward the bathroom before going for the exit door. Claiming that he needed air, the man was trying to open the exit door. When the flight attendant tried to stop him, he threw a punch.



Dustin Jones, who was seated directly behind the curtains separating first class from the rest of the plane, told KIRO 7 that he could tell a scuffle was going on: "One of the flight attendants ran back and said there was a Code 3. There was a serious fight up front."



Once back at airport, the man was handcuffed and zip-tied to a wheelchair as he was rolled out of the terminal. "He started yelling for help," Jones said. "And so he turned the wheelchair over in the middle of the airport, screaming for people to help him, just being belligerent."

