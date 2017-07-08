Bird-eye view of C China's Henan Province

Photo taken on April 18, 2017 shows the scenic spot of White Horse Monastery in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. Henan province is a birthplace of Chinese civilization. Four of the eight great ancient capitals of China, Luoyang, Kaifeng, Anyang and Zhengzhou are located in Henan. (Xinhua/Li An)

Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2016 shows the Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. Henan province is a birthplace of Chinese civilization. Four of the eight great ancient capitals of China, Luoyang, Kaifeng, Anyang and Zhengzhou are located in Henan. (Xinhua/Li An)

Photo taken on April 17, 2017 shows Lijing gate in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. Henan province is a birthplace of Chinese civilization. Four of the eight great ancient capitals of China, Luoyang, Kaifeng, Anyang and Zhengzhou are located in Henan. (Xinhua/Li An)

