China's first lady visits Port of Hamburg

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, visits Port of Hamburg with spouses of other heads of state and government attending the Group of 20 summit in Germany, July 7, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, visited Port of Hamburg Friday with spouses of other heads of state and government attending the Group of 20 summit.Peng was briefed on the history and the general situation of Port of Hamburg while cruise touring the harbor with others.The guide particularly introduced a Chinese container ship which was anchoring at a container quay to all the guests on board.Peng said that Hamburg, with the time-honored ties with China, has become a bridge linking Chinese and European business circles.The Belt and Road Initiative provides new opportunities for enhancing cooperation between China and Hamburg, she added.Port of Hamburg is the biggest port in Germany and the second biggest container port in Europe, with almost one third of containers coming from China.