Man arrested at Liverpool airport over Manchester bombing

Armed local police on Friday swooped on Liverpool John Lennon Airport and arrested a 19-year-old man as they continue with investigations into the Manchester Arena bombing.



Police in Manchester said the arrest was in connection with the Manchester terror attack on suspicion of offenses contrary to Britain's Terrorism Act.



A total of 22 people were killed by suicide bomber Salman Abedi on May 22 when he detonated a bomb at the end of a concert at the Manchester Arena by US singer Ariana Grande.



As police made the arrest at the airport, a property on Thelwall Avenue in the Fallowfield area of Manchester was searched as part of the investigation.



On Friday night, detectives were interviewing the 19-year-old who became the 23rd person to be arrested by police working on the investigation. Police have not released the identity of the man or said where he had travelled from on his inbound flight to Liverpool.



So far no charges have been brought in connection with the Manchester bombing.

