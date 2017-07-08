Kenya ready to deepen pragmatic cooperation with China, president says

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/8 13:43:42





Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said his country is ready to enhance pragmatic cooperation with China.The president made the remarks on Friday while meeting with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Chang Wanquan Kenyatta said the two countries have enjoyed a time-honored relationship with long-term friendly cooperation in such areas as politics, economy, culture and the military.He said Kenya highly values its relations with China, consistently adheres to the "one-China" policy, and fully supports the Belt and Road Initiative.The president added that Kenya stands ready to work with China to continue to deepen the all-round pragmatic cooperation in defense, security and other fields, so as to bring benefits to the two peoples.For his part, Chang said his visit is intended to implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries as well as to push forward bilateral military cooperation.Chang said that under the guidance of the leaders of China and Kenya, military relations between the two countries have developed steadily.He said the Chinese military is willing to strengthen practical cooperation with the Kenyan side in various areas in a bid to promote the development of bilateral military ties.During his stay in Nairobi, Chang also held talks with Kenyan Defense Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo.