Four dead, nine injured in east China hit-and-run

Four people were killed while nine others were injured in a string of hit-and-runs by a car in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, local police said Saturday.



A car ploughed into several pedestrians in a neighborhood in Jingjiang city at 8:27 p.m. Friday, a police officer said. After the incident, the car did not stop but continued the rampage.



The victims were rushed to hospital where four died despite medical treatment, while the nine injured are believed to be in stable condition.



The driver was caught in nearby Taixing city. Police found that he had taken poison in an attempt to commit suicide. He is receiving emergency treatment.



The incident is under investigation.

