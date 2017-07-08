Heat wave, torrential rain to hit China

China's meteorological agency Saturday issued warnings for a heat wave and torrential rains, calling for precautionary measures.



The National Meteorological Center (NMC) issued an orange alert for the heat wave, as temperatures in areas including in parts of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Hebei, Henan, Shanxi, Shaanxi, Hubei and Shandong, rise above 35 degrees centigrade Saturday.



Parts of those regions could see temperatures surpass 40 degrees.



The agency also issued a blue alert for torrential rain Saturday and Sunday in parts of Chongqing, Hubei, Hunan, Henan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Guangdong and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



Southwest Hubei will receive precipitation of 100-120 millimeters.



The agency asked relevant departments to take precautionary measures to prepare for potential landslides and floods.

