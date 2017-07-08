Cargo ferry services between China and Russia at Heihe city suspended

Cargo ferry services between China and Russia at Heihe port were suspended due to a fall in water levels, local authorities said Saturday.



According to the Heilongjiang provincial entry-exit inspection and quarantine bureau, water levels in Heilongjiang River have dropped significantly in recent days. On Tuesday, the level stood at 90.1 meters, below the designed level of 91.4 meters for the safe voyage of cargo ships.



Local governments in both China and Russia had discussions, and agreed to suspend the service.



It is not known when the service will resume.



Passenger ferry services were not affected.



Heihe city in Heilongjiang borders Blagoveshchensk across the river.

