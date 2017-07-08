UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Rafah, Egypt

The United Nations (UN) Security Council on Friday condemned the terrorist attack at a checkpoint in Rafah, Egypt, which killed at least 10 Egyptian soldiers and injured more.



The members of the Security Council condemned "in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack" that took place earlier in the day, according to a statement by the UN body.



"They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Egypt, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured," the statement said.



They reaffirmed that "terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security."



They also urged all members of the international community to cooperate actively with Egypt and all other relevant authorities to track down the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of terrorist acts.



Earlier, an Egyptian security source told Xinhua that at least 10 Egyptian soldiers were killed and twenty others injured in two car explosions and a later shooting at an army checkpoint in North Sinai's city of Rafah.



The country's military spokesman said Friday that some 40 militants have been killed, and six vehicles used by the terrorists have been destroyed following the attack at the Rafah checkpoint.

