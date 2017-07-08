Suspect caught in China after 19 years at large

A man surnamed Xin was caught in east China's Shandong Province, 19 years after being suspected of assault and causing a death, local police said Saturday.



According to a police officer in Jinan, capital of Shandong, Xin was going through a routine check at the entrance of a railway station, when police found his identity card suspicious.



"He was holding an ID card with the name Wang, but he looked like a fugitive whose information was spread online," the police officer said.



Xin allegedly assaulted and injured someone on Aug. 8, 1998 in Inner Mongolia, who later died.



Questioned by police, he admitted to the using a fake identity card and escaping after the attack. The case is under investigation.

