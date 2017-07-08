Deck reception held on Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning in Hong Kong

Vice Commander of the People's Liberation Army Navy and Commander of the aircraft carrier formation Ding Yi (L) and Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor cut a cake during a deck reception on Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning in Hong Kong, south China, July 7, 2017. A flotilla including China's first aircraft carrier Liaoning on Friday arrived in the HKSAR for a visit, during which Liaoning will, for the first time, be open for the public to visit. (Xinhua/Zeng Tao)

Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor listens the introduction by Liu Zhe (L), captain of Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning, on Liaoning's flight deck in Hong Kong, south China, July 7, 2017. A flotilla including China's first aircraft carrier Liaoning on Friday arrived in the HKSAR for a visit, during which Liaoning will, for the first time, be open for the public to visit. (Xinhua/Zeng Tao)

Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor inspects the guards of honor on Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning's flight deck in Hong Kong, south China, July 7, 2017. A flotilla including China's first aircraft carrier Liaoning on Friday arrived in the HKSAR for a visit, during which Liaoning will, for the first time, be open for the public to visit. (Xinhua/Zeng Tao)