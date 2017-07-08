Vans Park Series men's pro tour competition held in Vancouver

A skateboarder competes during the VPS men's pro tour competition in Vancouver, Canada, July 7, 2017. Over 30 professional skateboarders around the world compete in the two-day Vans Park Series (VPS) men's pro tour competition. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

