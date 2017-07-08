16th Chinese Bridge competition held in Santiago, Chile

Student Ignacia Carcamo performs during the Chinese Bridge 2017 contest, at the Great Hall of the Catholic University of Chile, in Santiago, capital of Chile, on July 7, 2017. The 16th Chinese Bridge competition was held on Friday in Chile. (Xinhua/Jorge Villegas)

Student Valentina Alarcon performs during the Chinese Bridge 2017 contest, at the Great Hall of the Catholic University of Chile, in Santiago, capital of Chile, on July 7, 2017. The 16th Chinese Bridge competition was held on Friday in Chile. (Xinhua/Jorge Villegas)