Output of Kela-2 gas field of Tarim oilfield exceeds 100 bln cubic meters

Photo taken on July 8, 2017 shows the central treatment plant of Kela-2 gas field of the Tarim Oilfield in Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. By July 4, the total production of natural gas of Kela-2 gas field has exceeded 100 billion cubic meters. Kela-2 gas field, a major supplier to the West-East gas pipeline, boasts deposits of 284 billion cubic meters of gas. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

A staff member works at Kela-2 gas field of the Tarim Oilfield in Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 8, 2017. By July 4, the total production of natural gas of Kela-2 gas field has exceeded 100 billion cubic meters. Kela-2 gas field, a major supplier to the West-East gas pipeline, boasts deposits of 284 billion cubic meters of gas. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Photo taken on July 8, 2017 shows the view of a well at Kela-2 gas field of the Tarim Oilfield in Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. By July 4, the total production of natural gas of Kela-2 gas field has exceeded 100 billion cubic meters. Kela-2 gas field, a major supplier to the West-East gas pipeline, boasts deposits of 284 billion cubic meters of gas. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)