FAW recalls faulty automobiles in China

FAW Car will recall 680,642 vehicles in China due to problematic airbags.



It will recall Mazda 6 vehicles manufactured between Sept. 18, 2008 and March 31, 2016, according to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.



The recall begins March 19, 2018, as the model may have a faulty airbag system with a gas generator prone to rupture.



All faulty parts will be replaced free of charge.



Global and Chinese automakers recalled 4.49 million defective vehicles in the first five months of the year, compared with 8.8 million in the first half of 2016.

