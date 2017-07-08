Chinese listed as second most spoken foreign language in US: survey

Chinese is the second most spoken foreign language in the United States only after Spanish, CBS Los Angeles reported Friday, citing a survey by 24/7 Wall Str,. a widely-quoted Delaware company.



The research reviewed data from the US Census Bureau's (UCB's) 2015 American Consumer Survey on languages spoken most often at home, while considered data of UCB on the ancestry of state residents.



According to the results, close to 40 million US residents speak Spanish at home, followed by 2.1 million Chinese speakers. Tagalog, Vietnamese, French, Arabic, and Korean are each spoken by over 1 million people nationwide.



At the state level, German is the most commonly spoken language among the 50 states after English and Spanish, with 11 states. A total of seven states speaking Vietnamese most frequently.



After English and Spanish, Chinese is the third most spoken language in Arkansas, Maryland, New Jersy, New York and Pennsylvania.



In California, Tagalog, a language common in the Philippines, is the most spoken foreign language except for Spanish, with 832,024 residents, a whopping 2.1 percent of people, using it in the state, the report of CBS Los Angeles said.



Other popular foreign languages in California include Chinese,Vietnamese, German and French.

