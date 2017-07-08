Senior CPC official attends conference of Asian political parties

The 28th meeting of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) standing committee ended Saturday with focus on activities and future of the ICAPP.



Zheng Xiaosong, vice minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), said the CPC will, as always, support the development of the ICAPP.



Attending the conference which was held from Thursday to Saturday, Zheng said the CPC will make joint efforts with related parties to contribute to communications and cooperation among Asian political parties.



The ICAPP was launched in Manila, the Philippines in 2000, with an aim to promote exchange and cooperation between Asian political parties.

