Iran to launch direct marine route to Qatar

Iran's Valfajr Shipping Company is planning to establish a direct marine route from the Iranian port of Bushehr to Qatar in the next two weeks, Financial Tribune daily reported on Saturday.



The move is aimed at "expansion of non-oil trade" to the Persian Gulf Arab state, Abolqasem Mohammadzadeh, an official with Bushehr Ports and Maritime Organization, was quoted as saying.



Mohammadzadeh added that his institution will use refrigerated containers for shipments to Qatar.



Iran has been exporting food to Qatar via Dhow boats and planes after Saudi Arabia and its allies cut all links with the gas-rich country over Doha's alleged support for terrorism. Qatar denies the accusations.

