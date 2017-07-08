Afghan forces kill 78 insurgents across the country in 24 hours

At least 78 militants were killed and 43 others wounded during military operations conducted by Afghan security forces in different provinces within past 24 hours, Afghan Interior ministry said on Saturday.



"In past 24 hours, Afghan National Security Forces launched seven Counter-Terrorism operations to clear some of the areas from enemies. As a result 78 armed militants were killed and 43 others were wounded," the ministry said in a statement.



The raids were carried out in Char Chino and Khas Uruzgan districts of Uruzgan province, Haska Meena and Shinwar districts of Nangarhar, Maiwand district of Kandahar, Ali Abad district of Kunduz and Chamtal district of Balkh province, according to the statement.



Amount of weapons and ammunition were also seized by security forces during the operations, the statement said, without adding if there were any casualties on the side of security forces.



The Afghan security forces have beefed up security operations against militants recently as war-weary Afghans have been witnessing a surge in attacks by Taliban fighters and Islamic State (IS) affiliates across the country.

