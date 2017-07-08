S. Korea wins ITTF World Tour Platinum Australia Open men's doubles final

Jang Woojin (L2)/Park Ganghyeon (L) of South Korea compete during the men's doubles final against Chen Chien-An (R)/Chiang Hung-Chieh of Chinese Taipei at the ITTF World Tour Platinum Australia Open in Gold Coast, Australia, July 7, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhu Hongye)

Gold medalists Jang Woojin (L3)/Park Ganghyeon (L2) of South Korea and silver medalists Chen Chien-An (R2)/Chiang Hung-Chieh (R3) of Chinese Taipei pose on the podium after the men's doubles final at the ITTF World Tour Platinum Australia Open in Gold Coast, Australia, July 7, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhu Hongye)