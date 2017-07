Photo taken on July 8, 2017 shows lotus at a park in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Jia Minjie)

Photo taken on July 8, 2017 shows lotus at a park in Dongbao Village of Baita Township of Xianju County, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Huabin)

Photo taken on July 8, 2017 shows lotus at a park in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wei Yuefei)