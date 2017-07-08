UN calls for protection of South Sudan children after 6 years of suffer

The UN children's fund, UNICEF, on Saturday called for protection of children ahead of the sixth anniversary of South Sudan's independence on Sunday.



In a statement issued in Juba, UNICEF said the hopes and dreams for the children of this fledgling nation have not materialized, describing the situation in South Sudan, as a "catastrophe for children".



"More than 2,000 children have been killed or injured, and many more have witnessed horrific violence. The numbers are staggering and yet each represents the ongoing misery of a child," said UNICEF's Representative in South Sudan, Mahimbo Mdoe said in a statement ahead of Independence Day on July 9.



The UN children's agency said children continue to bear the brunt of conflict and collapsing essential services, noting that in nearly all aspects of their lives, children are being denied a childhood in South Sudan.



"Millions of children in South Sudan are suffering unthinkable hardships and setbacks in their education, nutrition, health and their rights," said Mdoe, noting that some 2.2 million children in South Sudan are not in school.



The country has the highest proportion of out of school children in the world, with more than 70 percent of children not receiving an education. More than one third of all schools have been attacked by armed groups.



An Integrated Food Security Phase Classification issued last month warned that six million people, more than half the population, are severely food insecure.



An estimated 1.1 million children are acutely malnourished with 290,000 suffering from severe acute malnutrition, which leaves them nine times more likely to die than a well-nourished child.



According to UNICEF, the near collapse of the health and water and sanitation systems in South Sudan has exposed children to deadly viruses including measles and waterborne diseases such as cholera.



The current cholera outbreak in South Sudan is the longest and most widespread in the country's history.



More than 10,000 cases have been reported since the onset of the outbreak one year ago, with children making up 51 percent of all cholera cases.



"A country's independence day should be celebrated. However, today in South Sudan, there will be no celebration for the millions of children caught up in this conflict," said Mdoe.



"While UNICEF continues to increase our emergency response to reach those most in need, we reiterate what we have said time and again: humanitarian actors need full and safe access; and the children of South Sudan need peace," he said.



South Sudan descended into civil war in December 2013 when a row between President Salva Kiir and his sacked deputy, Riek Machar, ended with fighting that often occurred along ethnic fault lines.



A peace deal was signed in 2015 but violations have been frequent, and heavy fighting broke out again in July 2016, forcing Machar to flee into exile.



The conflict has killed tens of thousands of South Sudanese and displaced millions of others.

