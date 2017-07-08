Overseas fugitive caught after 17 years at large

Liu Mengping has been arrested in late June for taking bribes, 17 years after first being listed as wanted, Beijing police confirmed Saturday.



Liu, a former accountant with a subsidiary of the China International Water and Electric Corporation, was put under investigation on June 2, 2000 for allegedly taking bribes. She had fled to Southeast Asia via Hong Kong.



Following unswerving search and investigation, and on learning of her recent whereabouts, police arrested her on June 29.



Police give no further details.



The anti-graft authority in Beijing said that Liu's arrest proved again that overseas was no paradise for fugitives and giving themselves up was the only way to go.

