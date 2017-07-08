Disney, Netease to create Chinese superhero

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/8 21:39:16
The Walt Disney Company and China's Internet company NetEase will work together to create a Chinese comics superhero, the two companies have announced.
Marvel, the comics giant under Disney, will cooperate with NetEase to create the first comics featuring a Chinese superhero.
Meanwhile, Marvel authorized Netease to release 12 legal copies of its comic stories online in China, including "Guardians of the Galaxy," "The Amazing Spider-Man" and "Captain America."
So far, movies based on Marvel comics have grossed more than 8 billion yuan (1.18 billion US dollars) at China's box office.