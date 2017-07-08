At least 10 killed in attack in Kenya's coastal county

At least ten people were killed and an unknown number injured after suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked a Kenyan village in the coastal Lamu region early Saturday.



A senior police officer in Lamu said the militants descended on Jima/Poromoko area of Lamu County and attacked civilians at around 4:30 am.



"This morning Al-Shabaab slaughtered eight to ten people in their houses at Jima area within Pandanguo. They targeted only male who are from certain communities," said the officer, noting that the militants are now advancing towards Bargon direction.



He said about 15 armed Al-Shabaab militants of Somali origin herded together non-locals and slaughtered them using knives.



Many other people are unaccounted for in the area and there were fears the toll may increase. Police chiefs said a security team had been sent to the scene and was yet to get more information on the attack.



Regional police commander Akello Odhiambo confirmed the attack at Jima village, saying the insurgents shot and hacked to death the villagers.



"We have sent more security reinforcement to the scene to pursue the attacks," Odhiambo said without confirming the number of casualties.



Head of operations for Operation Linda Boni, James ole Seriani said there was an attack but refused to give details. He said a team of security officials had been sent to the area to pursue the attackers.



"There was an attack in the area and we are still pursuing the attackers. We will give more information later," said Seriani.



President Kenyatta in a television news conference in Nairobi on Saturday mentioned the incident but said more details would be provided later.



"We have had an unfortunate incident this morning that we are currently assessing and addressing. I wish to assure Kenyans and all our friends of good faith that Kenya is secure and I wish to take this opportunity also to let those who wish to see a destabilized Kenya, an unsettled Kenya, that we are strong and we are ready," Kenyatta said.



Other security sources on the ground said at least ten bodies had been recovered and all were beheaded and were men. The locals said the militants had earlier visited homesteads looking for food.



The scene of the incident is about two kilometers away from Pandaguo where the militants attacked last week and killed three police officers. There are fears the militants could be planning attacks in other parts of the county.



Security agencies have stepped up their efforts to address the fears calling on the public to be generally alert and report any suspicious objects and persons.

