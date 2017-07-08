G20 leaders reach compromise on free trade: report

The Group of 20 (G20
) leaders have reached a compromise on trade by recognizing both free trade and certain forms of protectionism, German Press Agency (DPA) reported Saturday morning.
Leaders of the G20 on the Hamburg summit said they plan to "continue the fight against protectionism, including all unfair trade practices," but also acknowledged "the role of legitimate defence instruments in trade," DPA cited officials.
But an agreement on climate change is still out of reach due to the stance of US President Donald Trump
, who decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement
in June.
The G20 Hamburg summit under the German Presidency kicked off Friday with discussions on terrorism, global economic growth, trade and climate change, and continued on Saturday with focus on partnership with Africa, migration and health. A communique is expected for release Saturday afternoon.