Egypt police kill 14 terrorists in fire exchange

The Egyptian police killed 14 terrorists in a fire exchange in a desert area in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia, the interior ministry said in a statement on Saturday.



The statement said that the gunmen were among the terrorist elements wanted over involvement in terror operations targeting policemen and soldiers in North Sinai province bordering Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip.



The security raid came one day after a car-bomb terrorist attack in North Sinai.



The attack on a checkpoint in North Sinai's Rafah killed and wounded 26 soldiers, while the security forces killed 40 of the terrorists, said the Egyptian military spokesman.

