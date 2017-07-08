UN chief condemns deadly attack on checkpoint in Egypt

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday condemned a terrorist attack in Rafah, Egypt, which killed at least 10 Egyptian soldiers and injured 20 others at an army checkpoint.



"The Secretary-General hopes those responsible for today's cowardly act will be swiftly brought to justice," said a statement by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.



In the statement, Guterres conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims, the government and the Egyptian people, and wished those injured a speedy recovery.



"The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations'support to the Government of Egypt in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism," the statement added.



Egypt has faced waves of anti-security attacks led by an Islamic State branch in North Sinai since the army-led ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in 2013 in response to mass protests against his rule.



The attacks were mainly centered on the Sinai Peninsula, but some extended to the capital and Delta cities, which have killed hundreds of soldiers and police officers.

