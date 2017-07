German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the closing press conference of G20 in Hamburg. Photo: Zhang Xin/GT

German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised China's attitude and experience in boosting the development of Africa, and believes China and Germany have great potential to cooperate in third-party markets."China and Germany are cooperating in third-party markets such as Rwanda and Angola. Germany has established a sustainable development organization in China," Merkel told reporters in the closing press conference of G20."Though the cooperation mode is still in the bud, it has a great potential."