Safety always comes first

What happened to female Chinese student Zhang Yingying in the US has triggered many concerns among Chinese students, both those currently studying abroad and those considering it. I feel sorry for Zhang and her family. Her tragedy reminded me of my own safety concerns while abroad.



I studied at a university in New York, and my mother would tell me to "be careful outside and keep in touch every day" daily before I left.



At first, like any other child who thinks they are grown and easily gets tired of their parents' cautionary words, I did not pay any attention to what she said.



But all that changed one day when I forgot to text her that I had returned to the dorm safely. She became so anxious about my safety that she called her friend in New York and asked them to come to my school to check on me.



My mom's overreaction really surprised me, and after that day, texting my mom the word "safe" became an integral part of my daily routine, regardless of whether I was out temporarily, eating dinner with my friends or doing something else.



One of my Chinese girlfriends was in an entirely different situation.



"My mom never asks whether I am at the dorm. Sometimes when I FaceTime her, she doesn't really want to talk and tries to end our conversation as soon as possible by saying that I should work on my homework rather than chat with her," she said



My friend lived in a village, and her campus was located on a mountain. I guess that is why her mom was not worried about her safety. Who is going to drive two hours up a mountain to rob a student who never comes out at night, right?



By contrast, my school was in populous Manhattan. It has a beautiful square called Washington Square Park, which is a playground for children, students, visitors and pedestrians during the day. However, once it turns dark, the square becomes less safe. I remember there being a gun fight in the night on the square in September 2016. Afterward, the police claimed that it was a fight between two warring gangs of drug dealers.



It is not wise to walk alone on the streets of New York at night because you never know when or where a guy may come up to you and what he will do. Hence, to remind students to pay attention to their safety, our university usually sent us e-mails about recent crimes that occurred in the vicinity of our campus. The most common crimes involved sexual assault, and the victims were mostly girls. So, my friends and I never went out after 10 pm.



Living and studying in a foreign country can be a fun learning experience, but it can also be dangerous. Having the opportunity to study abroad is a good thing, but let's not make the experience into a bad-ending story.



