Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

"The assistant convinced me that their health services are specially designed for the elderly and work very well."So said an old man in his 80s surnamed Liu who paid over 1.05 million yuan ($154,375) to a beauty salon last year. In March 2016, Liu was walking by a new beauty salon in his neighborhood when one of its employees implored him to enter. He went into the salon and tried out some its health services. Feeling somewhat improved after the services, Liu then bought a health card that cost 80,000 yuan. He also purchased other items, such as products for the head, stomach and lungs based on the recommendation of a store employee. In January, Liu's family found out about the purchases and asked the salon to return the money, but was refused. Liu then sued the salon. The case is still under investigation.