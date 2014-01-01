Learning to drive in China

Since moving to Shenzhen in Guangdong Province, my husband and I decided that I needed to get a Chinese driver's license.



I was lucky because Belgians are one of the few nationalities that don't need to do the driving test. I just had to get my Belgian driver's license translated into Chinese by a recognized translation bureau, my visa and some other paperwork.



I got my Chinese driver's license in March, and my husband immediately got me into traffic. There was no first trying to get used to the car. The day after I got my license, he told me to drive, and I had to drive in the heavy Shenzhen traffic.



It went much better than I thought. But, I had to have eyes everywhere. Cars came from all directions, changing lanes all the time, and buses and trucks don't care. They just drive into your lane and force you to stop and let them go through first.



After a couple of weeks of me driving, my husband doesn't seem to want to drive anymore.



He told me that I need to use the "speaker" more often. He didn't know the English word, so it took a little while before I understood that he was trying to tell me to honk more.



Slowly, I am learning how to move through traffic. I honk, I change lanes many times, and I can go from the outmost left lane to other lanes to take an exit.



I am starting to become a real Chinese person in traffic, and I must say that I enjoy it. There is a flow to it.



Once I understand and remember the rules of driving in China: buses and trucks have the most power, don't hesitate and just keep moving, everything goes well.



I now realize how much I have missed driving a car. It must also be said that most Chinese drivers are honest. Just a couple of days ago, we had parked our car in a small parking lot, and someone hit our car from behind when we were away.



Our phone number was not left on the windshield, and we didn't see the dent in our car. But when we went to exit the parking lot, the guard told us that someone hit our car and had left their phone number so that we could phone him to get the matter settled.



It is a sort of honor code that people have in China, and I admire it very much.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.



