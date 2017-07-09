Peru: Sun Festival 2017 celebrated

Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The 2017 Sun Festival was celebrated at Club China on July 5. About a hundred guests, mostly ambassadors, media and friendly groups from Chinese and Latin American countries, attended the event.The Sun Festival is a traditional annual event in Latin American countries. The event was hosted by the Peruvian Embassy in Beijing and supported by the Bolivian and Ecuadorian embassies.In his welcome speech, the Peruvian Ambassador to China Juan Carlos Capuñay said that the Sun Festival, as a part of the ancient Andes culture, is the most important tradition in Peru."On the day of the Sun Festival, there are different performances such as singing and dancing by people in colorful traditional costumes," the ambassador said.Peruvian snacks and beverages were served to the guests at the event.