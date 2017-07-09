Mexico: Embassy promotes literature

Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The Chinese edition of Mexican litterateur Juan José Arreola's book Confabulario/Bestiario was launched at the Mexican Embassy in Beijing on June 29, drawing the participation of diplomats, publishers, media and friendly groups.One of the most famous Mexican writers in the world, Arreola is regarded as Mexico's premier experimental short story writer of the 20th century.The newly-appointed Mexican Ambassador to China Jose Luis Bernal Rodriguez attended the event. Other guests included Shanghai Translation Publishing House's deputy editor-in-chief Wu Hong and the book's translator Liu Jingsheng.The event was held in part to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the official diplomatic relations between China and Mexico.The Mexican embassy plans to continue to deepen cultural exchange and understanding between China and Mexico by holding similar Mexican literature events in China in the future.