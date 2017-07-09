Denmark: ‘Book of happiness’ launched

CITIC Press Group's deputy editor-in-chief Li Jingyuan (2nd left) gives a speech during the event. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The Chinese edition of Danish writer Meik Wiking's The Little Book of Hygge: The Danish Way to Live Well was launched at the Danish Embassy in Beijing July 4. The book, which discusses the concept of hygge or well-being behind the Danes' happiness, was first published in English by Penguin Books in September 2016.Within weeks it made the both the New York Times and The Times' bestseller list."I am so glad to see that the Chinese public is now being offered an opportunity to look into the secrets that contribute to Denmark's fourth straight top ranking in the UN's World Happiness Report," said A. Carsten Damsgaard, the Danish Ambassador to China."On finishing the book, I would then highly recommend that you visit Denmark and see for yourself the hygge you have read about."The deputy editor-in-chief of CITIC Press Group, Li Jingyuan, attended the event.Chinese performer Jackson Yi who is also a Danish tourism brand ambassador sent greetings via video to congratulate the embassy and organizers CITIC Press Group and Internet giant Sohu on the launch.