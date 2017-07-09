Israel: Partnership plan accelerated

The Israeli Embassy in Beijing said that the Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry is going to launch a six-month demonstration of the China-Israel Accelerating Program.



The program will be a part of the follow-up programs coming out of the China-Israel innovative comprehensive partnership established during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to China in March.



The Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry will select five Israeli startups to participate in the program. Chinese companies Day Day Up and Shengjing 360 will provide the expertise and share how Israeli startups can penetrate the Chinese market.





