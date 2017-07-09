UK: Princess Anne visits China

The British Princess Anne, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II started her weeklong tour in China on July 4.
The visit included stops in Beijing, Wuhan in Hubei Province and Changsha in Hunan Province and showcased the UK's strengths and cooperation with China in fields such as sports, education and research, according to the British Embassy in Beijing.
During her visit, Princess Anne met Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong
and leaders in Beijing, Hubei and Hunan and other heads.
The princess also met with Chinese International Olympic Committee representatives to discuss collaborating on upcoming events, including the Winter Olympics Games in 2022.