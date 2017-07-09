Putin congratulates Battulga on victory in Mongolian presidential election

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday congratulated Khaltmaa Battulga on his election as Mongolia's new president, the Kremlin said.



In a message of congratulations, Putin stressed the "traditionally friendly and neighborly" relations between Russia and Mongolia and expressed an interest in further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas.



Battulga won Mongolia's presidential run-off election on Friday, defeating his opponent, parliament speaker Mieygombo Enkhbold of the Mongolian People's Party, according to voter data from the General Election Commission released on Saturday.



Battulga, a former martial arts star and businessman, comes from Mongolia's opposition Democratic Party.

